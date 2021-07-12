Listen to previously unreleased George Harrison song Cosmic Empire

With the upcoming 50th Anniversary edition release of George Harrison's classic 1970 triple album All Things Must Pass less than a month away, it's no surprise to find previously unreleased material creeping into the public domain.

First up is Cosmic Empire, a Harrison demo recorded on the second day of sessions for the album, which now finds itself the soundtrack to an animated lyric video featuring sunflowers, peacocks, toadstools, galaxies and other trippy paraphernalia.

The song is one of 30 demos featured on the expanded edition of the album, including 26 tracks never officially released before, while the reissue is available in eight different configurations. As well as 2CD and 3CD editions, there's a triple vinyl set, a triple coloured vinyl set, a 5LP set, a 5CD plus Blu-ray edition, a super deluxe 8LP set and, most excitingly, an 8LP uber deluxe edition.

The latter arrives in a crate and features (deep breath) eight vinyl discs, five CDs, the Blu-ray disc, two books (including a 96-page scrapbook curated by Olivia Harrison and a second 44-page book chronicling the making of All Things Must Pass), a wooden bookmark made from a felled Oak tree that grew on the former Beatle's Friar Park estate, 1/6 scale replica figurines of Harrison and the gnomes featured on the album cover, a limited edition illustration by musician and artist Klaus Voormann, a copy of Paramahansa Yogananda’s booklet Light from the Great Ones, and some Rudraksha seeds (used as prayer beads in Hinduism).

The 50th anniversary edition of George Harrison's All Things Must Pass is available on August 6. Full tracklist below.

All Things Must Pass tracklist (5CD/Blu-ray edition)

Disc One (Main Album)

I’d Have You Anytime

My Sweet Lord

Wah-Wah

Isn’t It A Pity (Version One)

What Is Life

If Not For You

Behind That Locked Door

Let It Down

Run Of The Mill

Disc Two (Main Album Cont.)~

Beware Of Darkness

Apple Scruffs

Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)

Awaiting On You All

All Things Must Pass

I Dig Love

Art Of Dying

Isn’t It A Pity (Version Two)

Hear Me Lord

Out Of The Blue *

It’s Johnny’s Birthday *

Plug Me In *

I Remember Jeep *

Thanks For The Pepperoni *

* Newly Remastered/Original Mix

Disc Three (Day 1 Demos – Tuesday 26 May 1970)

All Things Must Pass (Take 1) †

Behind That Locked Door (Take 2)

I Live For You (Take 1)

Apple Scruffs (Take 1)

What Is Life (Take 3)

Awaiting On You All (Take 1) †

Isn’t It A Pity (Take 2)

I’d Have You Anytime (Take 1)

I Dig Love (Take 1)

Going Down To Golders Green (Take 1)

Dehra Dun (Take 2)

Om Hare Om (Gopala Krishna) (Take 1)

Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll) (Take 2)

My Sweet Lord (Take 1) †

Sour Milk Sea (Take 1)

Disc Four (Day 2 Demos – Wednesday 27 May 1970)

Run Of The Mill (Take 1) †

Art Of Dying (Take 1)

Everybody/Nobody (Take 1)

Wah-Wah (Take 1)

Window Window (Take 1)

Beautiful Girl (Take 1)

Beware Of Darkness (Take 1)

Let It Down (Take 1)

Tell Me What Has Happened To You (Take 1)

Hear Me Lord (Take 1)

Nowhere To Go (Take 1)

Cosmic Empire (Take 1)

Mother Divine (Take 1)

I Don’t Want To Do It (Take 1)

If Not For You (Take 1)

† Previously Released

Disc Five (Session Outtakes and Jams)

Isn’t It A Pity (Take 14)

Wah-Wah (Take 1)

I’d Have You Anytime (Take 5)

Art Of Dying (Take 1)

Isn’t It A Pity (Take 27)

If Not For You (Take 2)

Wedding Bells (Are Breaking Up That Old Gang Of Mine) (Take 1)

What Is Life (Take 1)

Beware Of Darkness (Take 8)

Hear Me Lord (Take 5)

Let It Down (Take 1)

Run Of The Mill (Take 36)

Down To The River (Rocking Chair Jam) (Take 1)

Get Back (Take 1)

Almost 12 Bar Honky Tonk (Take 1)

It’s Johnny’s Birthday (Take 1)

Woman Don’t You Cry For Me (Take 5)

Blu-ray Audio Disc (Main Album Only; Surround, Atmos, Hi-Res)

I’d Have You Anytime

My Sweet Lord

Wah-Wah

Isn’t It A Pity (Version One)

What Is Life

If Not For You

Behind That Locked Door

Let It Down

Run Of The Mill

Beware Of Darkness

Apple Scruffs

Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)

Awaiting On You All

All Things Must Pass

I Dig Love

Art Of Dying

Isn’t It A Pity (Version Two)

Hear Me Lord

Out Of The Blue

It’s Johnny’s Birthday

Plug Me In

I Remember Jeep

Thanks For The Pepperoni