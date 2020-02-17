Ozzy Osbourne lifts the lid on Ordinary Man tracklist

Ozzy Osbourne will release his highly anticipated new studio album this coming Friday (February 21).

The follow-up to 2010’s Scream is titled Ordinary Man and has been available to pre-order for a number of weeks.

Now the vocalist has lifted the lid on the final tracklist and has confirmed it’ll include the track Take What You Want, which Ozzy recorded with Post Malone and Travis Scott last year.

There’s also a song titled It’s A Raid which features Post Malone. In total, there will be 11 songs on the album, including Under The Graveyard, Straight To Hell and the title track which features Elton John on vocals and piano.

Ozzy will celebrate the launch of the album with a "worldwide tattoo event" this Thursday (February 20) and last week revealed he had been battling Parkinson’s disease since 2003.

Speaking about the record previously, Ozzy said: “It all just came together. Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing Ordinary Man, it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."

He added: "It was a lot of fun to do, though it's a lot different from my other albums. We recorded it quickly, which I haven't done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed."

Ozzy will make his return to the stage in Atlanta on May 27 while his other live dates can be found here.

Ozzy Osbourne: Ordinary Man

Ozzy Osbourne returns with Ordinary Man - his first solo album since 2010's Scream. The record features a host of guests stars including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.View Deal

Ozzy Osbourne: Ordinary Man

1. Straight To Hell (feat. Slash)

2. All My Life

3. Goodbye

4. Ordinary Man (feat. Elton John)

5. Under The Graveyard

6. Eat Me

7. Today Is The End

8. Scary Little Green Men

9. Holy For Tonight

10. It’s A Raid (feat. Post Malone)

11. Take What You Want (Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott)