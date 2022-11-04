Listen to new Ville Valo single The Foreverlost

HIM icon Ville Valo has released his latest solo single, The Foreverlost - the third to be unveiled from upcoming studio album Neon Noir, which is due out on January 13 via Heartagram Records.
Fans will likely have a loose idea of what to expect from Ville at this point - something the man himself acknowledges when he jovially says of the single: "The Foreverlost is yet another loud love song depicting the burlesque butoh between two world-weary souls. All my Carmina Buranas and could've should've would'ves rolled into a neat little Gordian knot of the gothic variety.”
Hear the single for yourself below. Ville Valo is setting out on some extensive UK, Europe and North American tours next year, kicking off, suitably, with a trio of sold-out dates in Helsink in January.
Ville Valo Neon Noir tracklist
1: Echolocate Your Love
2: Run Away From the Sun
3: Neon Noir
4: Loveletting
5: The Foreverlost
6: Baby Lacrimarium
7: Salute the Sanguine
8: In Trenodia
9: Heartful of Ghosts
10: Saturnine Saturnalia
11: Zener Solitaire
12: Vertigo Eyes
Ville Valo tour dates 2023
Jan 13: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Jan 14: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Jan 15: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Feb 14: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Feb 15: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 16: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Feb 17: Berlin Huxley's, Germany
Feb 18: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany
Feb 20: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands
Feb 21: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Feb 22: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Feb 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Feb 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Feb 26: Lisbon Cineteatro Capitolio, Portugal
Feb 27: Porto Hard Club, Portugal
Mar 02: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Mar 03: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Mar 04: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Mar 05: Vienna Arena, Austria
Mar 07: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxemburg
Mar 08: Cologne LMH, Germany
Mar 09: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Mar 11: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Mar 13: Glasgow Garage, UK
Mar 14: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Mar 15: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Mar 31: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA
Apr 01: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA
Apr 02: Boston Big Night Live, MA
Apr 04: Pittsburgh Roxian Theater, PA
Apr 05: Cleveland House of Blues, OH
Apr 06: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI
Apr 08: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH
Apr 09: Chicago House of Blues, IL
Apr 10: Chicago House of Blues, IL
Apr 11: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN
Apr 13: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Apr 14: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT
Apr 16: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA
Apr 17: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA
Apr 18: Los Angeles Belasco, CA
Apr 19: Los Angeles Belasco, CA
Apr 21: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Apr 22: San Diego House of Blues, CA
Apr 23: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ
Apr 25: Dallas House of Blues, TX
Apr 26: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX
Apr 27: Houston House of Blues, TX
Apr 28: New Orleans House of Blues, LA
Apr 30: Orlando House of Blues, FL
May 01: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution. FL
May 03: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA
May 04: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN
May 05: Charlotte Underground, NC
May 07: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
May 08: New York Irving Plaza, NY