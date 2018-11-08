Listen to new Smashing Pumpkins track Knights Of Malta

Smashing Pumpkins have released a stream of their new single Knights Of Malta.

The track opens the band’s upcoming studio album Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, which is set to arrive on November 16 via Billy Corgan’s Martha’s Music label/Napalm Records

The record sees original members Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha reunite, with Jeff Schroeder joining the band on bass.

The Pumpkins previously released Solara and Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts) from the record, with Knights Of Malta having a distinctly different feel. Check it out below.

Earlier this week, Corgan said that another album could arrive as early as 2019.

He told Kerrang: "Let’s finish this tour and then make some decisions. We’re definitely making plans to record another LP, with the idea it will come out at the end of next year.”

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun

1. Knights Of Malta

2. Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)

3. Travels

4. Solara

5. Alienation

6. Marchin’ On

7. With Sympathy

8. Seek And You Shall Destroy