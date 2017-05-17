Listen to new Bjorn Riis album Forever Comes To An End

Airbag’s Bjorn Riis has made his new album Forever Comes To An End available to stream in full exclusively with Prog.

The record is out on Friday (May 19) via Karisma but Prog readers can listen to all seven tracks below.

Riis exclusively tells Prog: “I’m very proud of the album and it’s great to finally have it out there.

“I think Forever Comes To An End very much reflects where I am musically at this point in time, and in that sense, I guess it is much more personal and ‘me’ than anything I’ve done before.

“It also embrace a lot of my influences – from the heavier bands that I grew up listening to, like Black Sabbath, Kiss and Deep Purple, to film music and the more ambient stuff.”

Riis worked with a range of artists on Forever Comes To An End, including Airbag drummer Henrik Fossum, Oak’s Simen Valldal Johannessen on piano, Norwegian singer Sichelle Mcmeo Aksum, and long-time collaborator Vegard Sleipnes, who both engineered and mastered the album.

Listen to the full album below.

Bjorn Riis Forever Comes To An End tracklist

Forever Comes To An End Absence The Waves Getaway Calm Winter Where Are You Now

