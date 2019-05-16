Listen to new Baroness single Throw Me An Anchor

Baroness have released a stream of their new single titled Throw Me An Anchor.

It’s the third single to be lifted from the band’s upcoming album Gold & Grey which will launch on June 14 via Abraxan Hymns.

Baroness previously released Seasons and Borderlines from the follow-up to 2015’s Purple.

Speaking about the record, vocalist and guitarist John Baizley said: “Our goal is, was, and will always be to write increasingly superior, more honest and compelling songs – and to develop a more unique and challenging sound.

“I’m sure we have just finished our best, most adventurous album to date. We dug incredibly deep, challenged ourselves and recorded a record I’m positive we could never again replicate.”

Gina Gleason, who took over guitar duties from Pete Adams in 2017, added: “As a longtime Baroness listener, it is exciting to have created something new while still maintaining a deep love and understanding of the band’s roots.

“To say that the making of this record was quite a journey would be an understatement. We are beyond excited to share this experience and music with everyone!”

Baroness will return to the road next month in support of Gold & Grey, which is now available to pre-order. Find further details below.

Baroness: Gold & Grey

1. Front Toward Enemy

2. I’m Already Gone

3. Seasons

4. Sevens

5. Tourniquet

6. Anchor’s Lament

7. Throw Me An Anchor

8. I’d Do Anything

9. Blankets Of Ash

10. Emmett-Radiating Light

11. Cold Blooded Angels

12. Crooked Mile

13. Broken Halo

14. Can Oscura

15. Borderlines

16. Assault On East Falls

17. Pale Sun