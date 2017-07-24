Listen to new Abhorrent Decimation album The Pardoner

Abhorrent Decimation have released a stream of their upcoming album The Pardoner exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The record will officially launch on Friday, July 28 via Prosthetic Records - but Metal Hammer readers can hear all 10 tracks now.

The band say: “Immerse yourself in the tale of The Pardoner – a story of deceit, murder and avarice. Take time to understand the narrative at play and enjoy the ‘beginning, middle and end’ of the journey.”

They add: “We are thrilled that Metal Hammer are hosting the exclusive premiere for our new record. With the release of The Pardoner just days away, we are so excited for you all to be able to hear what we have been working on.

“It’s been a real journey these last couple of years and while this record is totally a concept album, it is also the soundtrack to a somewhat troubling, testing and confusing part in all our lives. We persevered and came out the other side. And the result, we feel – is a cohesive and accomplished body of work.”

Abhorrent Decimation continue: “After our last album and lineup changes, we felt we really had to make a statement. Perhaps it was in our heads but after the success of our last record and signing with the guys at Prosthetic, it felt like there was a lot of expectations and pressure.

“We are so confident that we have quashed all those expectations and alleviated that pressure.”

In addition, Abhorrent Decimation have announced a run of shows across the UK over the coming weeks and months, which includes a set at this year’s Bloodstock.

Find details below.

Abhorrent Decimation The Pardoner tracklist

Soothsayer Heretic Sacrifice Votive Offerings Granted Indulgence Black Candle Gathering Conspire A Glass Coffin Burial A Scythe In The Dark Host The Pardoner

Jul 28: Reading The Facebar (Album launch party)

Jul 29: London The Unicorn (Album launch party)

Aug 10: London The Underworld (with Whitechapel)

Aug 12: Bloodstock Open Air

Sep 23: Leeds Temple Of Boom (Slam Fest)

Oct 07: Brighton Mammothfest

Oct 20: Glasgow TBA

Oct 21: Manchester TBA

Oct 31: York The Fulford Arms

Nov 05: London Boston Music Rooms

Abhorrent Decimation and Bernie Clifton make up after CD blunder