Listen to Metallica’s Lars Ulrich read a “cosy Christmas story”

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich has appeared on the BBC to read a children’s Christmas story.
The drummer was a guest on Jo Whiley’s show on BBC Radio 2 where he read Julia Donaldson’s Stick Man. Ulrich introduces the broadcast by saying: “Hi, it’s Lars Ulrich here, sharing a cosy Christmas story with you… let’s do this.”
The four-minute tale can be listened to below.
Last year, Ulrich read The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas by Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Garry Parsons for the BBC.
Metallica, meanwhile, will head out on the next leg of their WorldWired tour in support of their latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct early in the new year. Find a list of their 2018 tour dates below.
Metallica 2018 WorldWired tour dates
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland