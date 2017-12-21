Listen to Metallica’s Lars Ulrich read a “cosy Christmas story”

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich has appeared on the BBC to read a children’s Christmas story.

The drummer was a guest on Jo Whiley’s show on BBC Radio 2 where he read Julia Donaldson’s Stick Man. Ulrich introduces the broadcast by saying: “Hi, it’s Lars Ulrich here, sharing a cosy Christmas story with you… let’s do this.”

The four-minute tale can be listened to below.

Last year, Ulrich read The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas by Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Garry Parsons for the BBC.

Metallica, meanwhile, will head out on the next leg of their WorldWired tour in support of their latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct early in the new year. Find a list of their 2018 tour dates below.

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

