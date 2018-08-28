Listen to Kikagaku Moyo’s brand new eight-minute psychedelic wig out

Japanese psychedelic warriors Kikagaku Moyo have released a brand new track ahead of their upcoming fourth album.

Dripping Sun is an eight minute journey that switches between trippy textures and a pounding crescendo.

“This is a day trip song,” says singer/drummer Go Kurosawa. “Get up, ride on a horse, take a walk, explore, and go back to your place and sleep. Often within the trip, you will find something that makes you feel nostalgic, something that brings back memories of the past and no matter how crazy the journey is, we always come back to where we were or where we belong and we feel calm. That was the idea of song when I wrote it.”

The song appears on the Tokyo band’s fourth album, Masana Temples, which will be released on October 5 via their own label, Guruguru Brain.

Kikagaku Moyo begin their European tour in Manchester in November.

Nov 07: Gorilla, Manchester, UK

Nov 08: Scala, London, UK

Nov 09: Petit Bain, Paris, France

Nov 10: Le Guess Who? Utrecht, Netherlands

Nov 12: Gebäude 9, Cologne, Germany

Nov 13: Lido, Berlin, Germany

Nov 14: Something Must Break Krakow, Poland

Nov 15: Futurum, Prague, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Transcentury Update, Leipzig, Germany

Nov 17: Bad Bonn, Düdingen, Switzerland

Nov 18: Hann-Bu, Ravenna, Italy

Nov 19: Arena, Vienna, Austria

Nov 21: Loppen, Copenhagen, Denmark:

Nov 22: Plan B, Malmö, Sweden

Nov 23: Fasching, Stockholm, Sweden

Nov 24: Bla, Oslo, Norway

Nov 25: Pustervik Gothenburg, Sweden

Nov 26: Hafenklang, Hamburg, Germany

Nov 27: Ab, Brussels, Belgium

Nov 28: Jack Jack, Lyon, France

Nov 29: Iboat, Bordeaux, France

Nov 30: Upload, Barcelona, Spain

Dec 1: Caracol, Madrid, Spain

Dec 02: Porto, Portugal

Dec 03: ZDB, Lisbon, Portugal

Dec 07: Fuzzclub, Athens, Greece

Dec 08: Paradiso/Indiestad Night, Amsterdam, Netherlands