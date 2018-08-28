Listen to Kikagaku Moyo’s brand new eight-minute psychedelic wig out

Japanese psychedelic warriors Kikagaku Moyo have released a brand new track ahead of their upcoming fourth album.
Dripping Sun is an eight minute journey that switches between trippy textures and a pounding crescendo.
“This is a day trip song,” says singer/drummer Go Kurosawa. “Get up, ride on a horse, take a walk, explore, and go back to your place and sleep. Often within the trip, you will find something that makes you feel nostalgic, something that brings back memories of the past and no matter how crazy the journey is, we always come back to where we were or where we belong and we feel calm. That was the idea of song when I wrote it.”
The song appears on the Tokyo band’s fourth album, Masana Temples, which will be released on October 5 via their own label, Guruguru Brain.
Kikagaku Moyo begin their European tour in Manchester in November.
Kikagaku Moyo European tour dates:
Nov 07: Gorilla, Manchester, UK
Nov 08: Scala, London, UK
Nov 09: Petit Bain, Paris, France
Nov 10: Le Guess Who? Utrecht, Netherlands
Nov 12: Gebäude 9, Cologne, Germany
Nov 13: Lido, Berlin, Germany
Nov 14: Something Must Break Krakow, Poland
Nov 15: Futurum, Prague, Czech Republic
Nov 16: Transcentury Update, Leipzig, Germany
Nov 17: Bad Bonn, Düdingen, Switzerland
Nov 18: Hann-Bu, Ravenna, Italy
Nov 19: Arena, Vienna, Austria
Nov 21: Loppen, Copenhagen, Denmark:
Nov 22: Plan B, Malmö, Sweden
Nov 23: Fasching, Stockholm, Sweden
Nov 24: Bla, Oslo, Norway
Nov 25: Pustervik Gothenburg, Sweden
Nov 26: Hafenklang, Hamburg, Germany
Nov 27: Ab, Brussels, Belgium
Nov 28: Jack Jack, Lyon, France
Nov 29: Iboat, Bordeaux, France
Nov 30: Upload, Barcelona, Spain
Dec 1: Caracol, Madrid, Spain
Dec 02: Porto, Portugal
Dec 03: ZDB, Lisbon, Portugal
Dec 07: Fuzzclub, Athens, Greece
Dec 08: Paradiso/Indiestad Night, Amsterdam, Netherlands