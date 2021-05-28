Listen to Idles’ urgent, fierce cover of Gang Of Four’s Damaged Goods

Idles have shared their fierce take on Gang Of Four’s debut single Damaged Goods, which is set for release on an upcoming tribute album to the band’s late guitarist Andy Gill, who passed away in February 2020, possibly after contracting Covid-19.

The song is the second single to be taken from The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four, following on from the Serj Tankian / Tom Morello collaboration on Natural’s Not In It, which was released in January.



“Idles does not exist without Gang Of Four,” the band say in a statement. “Damaged Goods still sounds new and exciting after the millionth listen. We jumped at the chance to just to play it, let alone record it. It was an honour, a joy and a privilege.”

The album, set for release on June 4, also features Gang Of Four covers recorded by Helmet, Killing Joke, Gary Numan and Red Hot Chili Peppers duo Flea and John Frusciante.

Idles will play two UK shows for the same date in September, performing an afternoon show at the Wide Awake festival at London”s Brockwell Park on September 3, before headlining an Idles On The Downs event in their hometown that same evening.

Tickets for the Wide Awake festival, which also features The Murder Capital, Goat Girl, Shame, Black Midi, Dream Wife and more, are on sale now.