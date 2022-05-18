Listen to Florence + The Machine's magical cover of The Stooges’ Search And Destroy

Florence + The Machine have shared a mystical, acoustic cover of The Stooges' 1973 track Search And Destroy.

The rendition features on the deluxe version of their newly-released fifth studio album Dance Fever.

Alongside the Stooges cover, the deluxe album additionally features unreleased acoustic versions of Dance Fever tracks Cassandra, Free, Morning Elvis and My Love.

Dance Fever is currently battling Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers for the UK Number One.

According to the Official Charts Company, Florence + The Machine are in the lead to grab the top spot, although Lamar’s new album has been the most-streamed album in the UK so far this week.

Following the band's recent three night run of intimate UK shows (which immediately sold out after going on sale) Florence + the Machine announced the Dance Fever European Tour. Due to kick off in November, the Florence Welch-led pop-rock band will be making stops in Paris, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Manchester and more before wrapping up on November 30 in Dublin. The jaunt will include two nights at The O2 in London on November 18 and November 19.

£1 from each ticket sold on the tour will be donated to Choose Love, non-governmental organization which provides refugees and displaced people with everything from lifesaving rescue boats to food and legal advice.

Check out the tour dates below and listen to Search And Destroy below:

Nov 14: Paris Accor Hotels Arena

Nov 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 18: London The O2

Nov 19: London The O2

Nov 21: Bournemouth International Centre

Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena

Nov 24: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Nov 25: Leeds First Direct Arena

Nov 27: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Nov 28: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nov 30: Dublin 3 Arena