Listen to Evanescence’s breathtaking cover of The Beatles’ Across The Universe

Evanescence have released a cover of The Beatles’ Across The Universe, which vocalist Amy Lee has dedicated to her late brother Robby, who passed away, aged 24, in 2018.

Lee’s band previously covered the Lennon and McCartney classic on their 2018 Synthesis tour, and shared a live version of the song on the A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio disc included in the box set version of their The Bitter Truth album, which emerged earlier this year.

“It was such a pleasure to cover this legendary song,” the band state on Twitter.

On Instagram, Amy Lee added, “Performing Across the Universe became my favorite part of the night when we were touring Synthesis. Every word speaks straight to my soul and singing it feels so good. Like my spirit lifts out of my body. And I feel the presence of the ones I’ve lost, especially my brother. Robby was a massive fan of The Beatles and this cover was for him. ‘Nothing’s gonna change my world’ to me, means nothing can tear us apart. Ever. Not even death. Because real love is forever. Listening to the recording now brings me right back to that beautiful feeling and it makes me very happy to see you enjoying it too.”

“This beautiful artwork by Tim Cantor hangs in my house,” Lee continued. “From the moment I saw it I connected with it in a spiritual way. Out of the thorns grows this beautiful tree, reaching up toward the light with everything in it’s being till it’s petals defy gravity towards heaven. Just like I feel the song moving me. I was shocked when I asked for permission to use the artwork and was told the artist was an Evanescence fan, who had been moved by my work too, and was more than happy to let us use it for this release. Love connects us all, if we let it. Sending mine out to all of you!