Listen to Enter Shikari’s boisterous new single The King

Enter Shikari have released the latest single from their upcoming studio album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible.

It’s titled The King, with frontman Rou Reynolds saying the song is about “the fervent, rushed desire we as humans often have for revenge.”

He adds: “It’s almost a lesson in patience and forgiveness. Not just lyrically, but also because of how much of a struggle this boisterous track was to make.

“The fiddly detail in the drum production, the weird guitar tones, the five different choruses I went through before finding the right one! We’re glad we stuck with it and tamed this beast and can’t wait to play it live.”

Enter Shikari previously release The Dreamer’s Hotel from the follow-up to 2017’s The Spark, which will be released on April 17 through So Recordings.

Enter Shikari will head out on the road in support of Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible throughout April and will also play at New York’s Mercury Lounge on May 12. Find a full list of their live shows below.

1. The Great Unknown

2. Crossing The Rubicon

3. { The Dreamers Hotel }

4. Waltzing off the Face of the Earth (I. Crescendo)

5. Modern Living…

6. Apocoholics Anonymous (main theme in B minor)

7. The Pressure’s On

8. Reprise 3

9. T.I.N.A

10. Elegy For Extinction

11. Marionettes (I. The Discovery of Strings)

12. Marionettes (II. The Ascent)

13. Satellites

14. The King

15. Waltzing Off The Face Of The Earth (II. Piangevole)

Enter Shikari 2020 tour

Apr 15: Hamburg Mojo, Germany

Apr 16: Paris Le Petit Bain, France

Apr 18: Sheffield Leadmill

Apr 19: Glasgow St Lukes

Apr 20: Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

Apr 22: London Subterania

Apr 23: Bristol SWX

Apr 27: Moscow Tons, Russia

May 12: New York Mercury Lounge, NY