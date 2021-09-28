Listen to David Gilmour play bass solo on original Yet Another Movie demo

Ahead of the reissue release of Pink Floyd's 1987 album A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, David Gilmour has shared a demo of the track Yet Another Movie.

The track features Gilmour playing warm fretless bass alongside spacious stretches of light percussion, synthesised strings and atmospheric keys. Altogether, it makes for one big meditative sprawl of lavish, dreamy prog.

A Momentary Lapse Of Reason was the first Pink Floyd record released without Roger Waters. Its reissue in 360 Reality Audio, Dolby Audio and UHD versions will be available via multiple Digital Service Providers on 19 October. All physical formats will be available on 29 October.

The reissue format in 360 Reality Audio is described as “a new immersive music experience that closely mimics the omni-directional soundscape of live musical performance for the listener using Sony’s object-based 360 Spatial Sound technologies.”

In a statement, Gilmour said of the track: "I thought, this week, that we would put up the original demo, written by Pat Leonard and myself, for what was to become Yet Another Movie on the A Momentary Lapse Of Reason album.

"Pat Leonard and I met up at Astoria in September 1986 a couple of days after I had played on a Bryan Ferry track that he was producing. We had a glass or two of wine and jammed for hours. For some reason that I can no longer remember, I had chosen the fretless bass as my instrument of the day. It turned into a beautiful song."

Speaking of the album reissue, Gilmour said: "Some years after we had recorded the album, we came to the conclusion that we should update it to make it more timeless, featuring more of the traditional instruments that we liked and that we were more used to playing.

“This was something we thought it would benefit from. We also looked for and found some previously unused keyboard parts of Rick’s which helped us to come up with a new vibe, a new feeling for the album.”

While drummer Nick Mason added: “There’s little doubt of the advantages in being able to find new elements within the music, or more often uncovering elements that became overwhelmed with all that new science…

“I think there is an element of taking the album back in time and taking the opportunity to create a slightly more open sound – utilising some of the things we had learned from playing so much of the album live over two massive tours.”

Listen below: