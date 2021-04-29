Listen to David Gilmour and Peter Green play Fleetwood Mac’s Need Your Love So Bad

Rufus Publications have shared a previously unreleased version of Fleetwood Mac classic Need Your Love So Bad, featuring vocals recorded by Peter Green in his mother’s attic in the mid 1960s, and guitar tracks newly recorded by David Gilmour.

The song is one of two new versions of Fleetwood Mac anthems being released for the first time in conjunction with Peter Green - The Albatross Man, a new book being published in tribute to the late Fleetwood Mac guitarist in October. The original recording of the song featured on Fleetwood Mac’s 1969 LP, The Pious Bird of Good Omen.



The second track features Metallica's Kirk Hammett playing on a version of the 1971 classic Man Of The World, which also features Mick Fleetwood on drums. Hammett recorded his guitar parts in January 2020 at Abbey Road in London, two days before paying a visit to Green at his home in Canvey Island, where he reintroduced Green to his fabled Gibson Les Paul guitar, 'Greeny'.



Peter Green - The Albatross Man will be published in October, and is available to pre-order on the Rufus Publications website.

The publishers say: “For the past 3 years, until his death in 2020, Peter was working directly with Rufus Publications to produce a huge, illustrated book of his life and career. Mark Smith at Rufus has been travelling down to Canvey Island on a regular basis to talk to Peter about his life, look through his personal archive and discuss his love for fishing, drawing and listening to a wide range of music on a daily basis. During this time a book of rare images, memorabilia, lyrics and notes from his time in Fleetwood Mac has been assembled with Peter having full control over the books direction and details. Peter also played guitar for Mark on occasion, delicately going back through a life time of influential music. The resulting publication will be a unique record of Peter Green’s life.”