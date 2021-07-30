Listen to David Draiman bringing sexy back on this horny Disturbed/TheWeeknd/Daft Punk collab

Fair play to Disturbed, for a band with roots in the nu-metal scene, they’ve never been afraid to push the creative envelope, as evidenced by their bold reimagining of classic tracks by Simon and Garfunkel, U2, Genesis, Tears For Fears and er, Sting.

That said, we’ve yet to hear frontman David Draiman get truly sexxxy. Until now… with this rather inspired mash-up of the band’s 2005 single Stricken with The Weeknd’s 2016 collaboration with shiny French sex robots Daft Punk, I Feel It Coming.



Okay, granted Draiman’s lyrics such as “You come on like a bloodstained hurricane / Leave me alone, let me be this time...” don’t exactly scream ‘I feel an emotional connection and physical attraction to you which I would like to express by making sweet, sweet love to you, my one and only’, but hear us out here, and give the big lad a chance to work his seductive magic.



The track is the work of YouTuber Grave Danger, who reveals, “It actually came about from me listening to vocal tracks. I put on the Disturbed vocal track… without the aggressive backing track, and it felt more like a more traditional love song. I did some digging in the digital crates and felt like I Feel It Coming was a perfect pair for it.”

He adds, “I had never really given the Disturbed vocals much of a chance with them in their original track but hearing them isolated really made me want to change the feel.”

It’s a thumbs up from us, Mr Danger.