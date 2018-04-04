Listen to Coldbones’ debut album Where It All Began

Coldbones - Where It All Began 1. Caspases

2. Where It All Began

3. New Heights

4. Lost

5. Cycle

6. Decay

7. Moments

8. To Whatever End

Coldbones are streaming their debut album Where It All Began exclusively with Prog.

The record will be officially released on Friday (April 6) but Prog readers can listen to all eight tracks below.

The UK four-piece are said to combine elements of prog, shoegaze, metal and atmospheric soundscapes for a fresh take on post rock, with the new album telling the story of a butterfly’s life.

Each track on Where It All Began represents a key moment on its journey, with every song performed with just drums, bass and guitars.

Coldbones were recently confirmed for this year’s ArcTanGent and also have shows planned across the UK from this week. Find a full list of live dates below.

Coldbones 2018 UK tour dates

Apr 06: Canterbury UCA Bar

Apr 07: Basingstoke Central Studio

Apr 08: Bristol Mother’s Ruin

Apr 09: Glasgow Broadcast

Apr 11: Birmingham Asylum 2

Apr 12: London 229

Aug 16-18: Fernhill Farm ArcTanGent