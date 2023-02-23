Listen to Cassyette's chaotic new single Boom

Cassyette has returned with an explosive new single Boom, released today (February 23) via Loma Vista Recordings.

The track, which follows on from the release of her critically acclaimed debut mixtape Sad Girl last year, features pulsating, pit-ready riffs and caterwauling vocals echoed by chaotic screams, which set up an explosive, chaotic chorus.

Boom arrives with a futuristic visual that sees the nu gen star posing inside a fluorescent pink television while 3D graphics bulge around the screen.

Speaking of the new single, Cassyette (Cassy Brooking) says: “I made Boom whilst I was having a manic episode. I had gone into mania that morning and wanted to write about what it feels like for me. Experiencing extreme highs and lows can be so draining, so writing this felt like scratching an itch that can't be scratched."

Next month, the vocalist will be embarking on her very first headline European tour. The trek will kick off in Liverpool on March 10, and will continue on for 17 dates across the UK and Europe, including shows in London, Paris, Berlin and more. Tickets are available be Cassyette's official website.

Listen to Boom, and find the tour itinerary below:

Mar 10: Liverpool Hangar 34, UK

Mar 12: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Mar 13: Brighton Chalk, UK

Mar 15: Leeds Stylus, UK

Mar 16: Newcastle TBC, UK

Mar 18: Glasgow Garage, UK

Mar 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 22: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Mar 26: La Boule Noire - Paris, France

Mar 28: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Mar 29: Berlin Lido, Germany

Mar 31: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Apr 01: Prague Café Lesse, Czech Republic

Apr 03: Munich Fierwerk, Germany

Apr 04: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Apr 06: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy