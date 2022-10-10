Listen to Cage Fight’s brutal collab with the late Trevor Strnad on new single Eating Me Alive

Crossover thrash outfit Cage Fight have released their furiuous new single, Eating Me Alive, featuring late The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad.

According to Cage Fight singer Rachel Apse, Strnad was instrumental in the band’s formation.

“Over COVID I was looking for a new project and releasing covers for something to do, but also to hopefully connect with other musicians,” says Apse. “When I released my cover of [TBDM’s] Statutory Ape, Trevor picked up on it and shared from The Black Dahlia Murder's pages, and it got a lot of attention. Trevor messaged me to say he loved it, and hoped that I'd find a band off the back of the cover. Not long after James [Monteith, guitar] contacted me about Cage Fight and the rest is history.

"Had it not been for Trevor's support Cage Fight may never have happened; it was a huge honour to have him guest on this song and it meant the world to us. He was one of the greatest supporters of the scene and new music, and is truly missed. RIP Trevor".

Strnad’s death at the age of 41 was announced on May 11, 2022. Eating Me Alive and its accompanying lyric video have been released to mark World Mental Health Day (opens in new tab), the international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.

"Eating Me Alive is about the day-to-day struggles and challenges with mental health that are so prominent to so many people and how the sorrow and loneliness can have a tangible effect,” says Cage Fight bassist Jon Reid. “This is something personal to us and we wanted to let people know that they are not alone. We can all have these feelings and that most importantly there is help out there, and we can all find something special."

Cage Fight released their self-titled debut album earlier this year. They begin their UK tour in late November 2022.

Cage Fight UK tour

19 Nov: Techabiliation Festival, Derby

30 Nov: Satan's Hollow, Manchester

01 Dec: Boom, Leeds

02 Dec: Asylum, Birmingham

03 Dec: Black Heart, London