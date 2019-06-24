Listen to crushing new Entombed AD single Torment Remains

Swedish death metal icons Entombed AD have released the first track from their forthcoming third album.

Torment Remains will appear on their new album, Bowels Of Earth.

“We sincerely hope and believe it that it will melt your brain into mush,” says guitarist Nico Elgstrand of the new song.

Bowels Of Earth is released on August 30. As well as Torment Remains, it also features a cover of country legend Hank Williams’ I'll Never Get Out Of This World Alive.

Entombed AD are due to play the Scum stage at the UK’s Glastonbury festival on June 27 as

Entombed AD: Bowels Of Earth

1. Torment Remains

2. Elimination

3. Hell Is My Home

4. Bowels Of Earth

5. Bourbon Nightmare

6. Fit For A King

7. Worlds Apart

8. Through The Eyes Of The Gods

9. I’ll Never Get Out Of This World Alive (Hank Williams Cover)

10. To Eternal Night