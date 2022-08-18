Listen to Billy Idol's snarling new single Cage

Billy Idol has shared the title track of his forthcoming EP The Cage.

The British singer-songwriter will release the four-song EP on September 23 via Dark Horse.

Having released an EP titled The Roadside last year, Idol says, "The last EP, we were kind of warming up to this. This EP is a lot more coming at you. Loads more guitar. And that’s a lot of fun.



“We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn’t played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: that it could be a little more sturm und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock ‘n’ roll, a little more fuck you!



“Well, a tiny bit of fuck you, anyhow. The bottom line is we had a lot of fun doing it.”

Idol is set to tour the UK in October, kicking off at Manchester's AO Arena on October 13.