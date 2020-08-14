Listen to Anna von Hausswolff’s vast new track All Thoughts Fly

Anna von Hausswolff has released a stream of All Thoughts Fly - the title track from her upcoming album which is set for release on September 25 via Southern Lord.

It follows a video for Sacro Bosco from the follow-up to 2018’s Dead Magic, which debuted in July. All Thoughts Fly will be fully instrumental, with the entire record consisting of just one instrument, the pipe organ.

Speaking about the new song, von Hausswolff says: “I wanted to play with dissonance and polyrhythms to create a harmonic landscape that is constantly changing and expanding into something else.

“Everything you hear in this track, every little overtone and all ambience is entirely made through the organ. We used EQ but that’s it.

“The overall idea was to create an illusion of flying thoughts, intertwining and entangling into each other. Different words and worlds happening at the same time, affecting each other and changing each other’s directions and courses.”

The album was inspired by Sacro Bosco, a garden situated at the castle of Orsini between Rome and Florence in central Italy. It was commissioned by Pier Francesco Orsini in the 16th century and is known for its grotesque sculptures and buildings which are overgrown by vegetation.

“There’s a sadness and wilderness that inspired me to write this album, also a timelessness,” says von Hausswolff. “I believe that this park has survived not only due to its beauty but also because of the iconography, it has been liberated from predictable ideas and ideals.

“The people who built this park truly set their minds and imagination free. All thoughts fly is a homage to this creation, and an effort to articulate the atmosphere and the feelings that this place evokes inside of me.

“It’s a very personal interpretation of a place that I lack the words to describe. I’d like to believe Orsini built this monumental park out of grief for his dead wife, and in my Sacro Bosco I used this story as a core for my own inspiration: love as a foundation for creation.”

All Thoughts Fly will be released on CD, LP and on digital and streaming platforms and is now available to pre-order from Bandcamp and Southern Lord.

Anna von Hausswolff: All Thoughts Fly

1. Theatre Of Nature

2. Dolore di Orsini

3. Sacro Bosco

4. Persefone

5. Entering

6. All Thoughts Fly

7. Outside the Gate (for Bruna)