Listen to Alice Cooper’s live version of Ballad Of Dwight Fry

Alice Cooper has released a live stream of his track Ballad Of Dwight Fry.

The song will feature on the upcoming album A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris, which is set to arrive on August 31 via earMUSIC.

The show was recorded in the French capital on December 7 last year – the final night of Cooper’s tour in support of his latest studio album Paranormal, with the shock rocker previously sharing Poison from the concert.

Ballad Of Dwight Fry originally appeared on Cooper’s classic 1971 album Love It To Death, which was reissued on vinyl in 2017.

In the review, Classic Rock said it was: “Irrefutably progressive yet seductively steeped in garage swagger – this is the Alice album that most appreciates with age.”

A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris will launch as a 2CD digipak, 2LP gatefold on white and red vinyl and via digital platforms.

Find further details below.

Alice Cooper - A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris

CD1

1. Brutal Planet

2. No More Mr. Nice Guy

3. Under My Wheels

4. Department Of Youth

5. Pain

6. Billion Dollar Babies

7. The World Needs Guts

8. Woman Of Mass Distraction

9. Poison

10. Halo Of Flies

CD2

1. Feed My Frankenstein

2. Cold Ethyl

3. Only Women Bleed

4. Paranoiac Personality

5. Ballad Of Dwight Fry

6. Killer / I Love The Dead themes

7. I'm Eighteen

8. School's Out