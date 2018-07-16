Listen to Alice Cooper deliver a Paranormal version of Poison

Alice Cooper has released a live stream of his classic 1989 track Poison.

The song, which originally appeared on the shock rocker’s 18th album Trash, features on Cooper’s upcoming live album A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris, which is set for release on August 31 via earMUSIC.

The show was recorded in the French capital on December 7 last year – the final night of Cooper’s tour in support of his latest studio album Paranormal.

Cooper is joined on the record by “the best band he has ever had” which features guitarists Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie, bassist Chuck Garric and drummer Glen Sobel.

A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris will launch as a 2CD digipak, 2LP gatefold on white and red vinyl and via digital platforms.

Find further details below.

Alice Cooper - A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris

CD1

1. Brutal Planet

2. No More Mr. Nice Guy

3. Under My Wheels

4. Department Of Youth

5. Pain

6. Billion Dollar Babies

7. The World Needs Guts

8. Woman Of Mass Distraction

9. Poison

10. Halo Of Flies

CD2

1. Feed My Frankenstein

2. Cold Ethyl

3. Only Women Bleed

4. Paranoiac Personality

5. Ballad Of Dwight Fry

6. Killer / I Love The Dead themes

7. I'm Eighteen

8. School's Out