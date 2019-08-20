On sale now: celebrating 50 years of The Beatles' iconic masterpiece Abbey Road

This month it’s been an absolute delight to take a look back at the final album The Beatles made, Abbey Road, as it approaches it’s half-century milestone.

Soon after the “nightmare” of recording Let It Be, the band began their last stand, and although the album was by no means all love, peace, and understanding. 50 years on it's considered by many to be the greatest of all The Beatles' albums. We revisit the recording process, as told by those who were there, and examine each track in detail.

Other features

Biff Byford

He might have spent his life working as a coal miner. Instead he formed Saxon, one of Britain’s great heavy metal bands. Read his rags-to-riches story in the Classic Rock Interview.

Status Quo

We collar Francis Rossi and Bob Young, once the ‘fifth member’ of Quo, to talk about early days, reunions, the ‘no Parfitt, no Quo’ debate and more.



Crobot

After a change of scene, a change of personnel and a challenging couple of years, they’re back in business with their heaviest record yet.



Tom Petty

“He was an immortal badass,” says his daughter. To the rest of the world he was a gifted songwriter, singer and performer who led the greatest rock’n’roll band to come out of America.



Jesse Malin

For his gorgeous new album he teamed up with southern heroine Lucinda Williams in his native New York.



Geddy Lee

Attracting huge crowds is nothing new to Rush’s frontman, but the numbers who are turning up to his book signings have genuinely surprised him. We joined him on the road.



Woodstock

Led Zeppelin, The Doors and Jeff Beck turned it down; The Who demanded payment upfront in cash… Fifty years on, read 50 things you didn’t know about mother of all rock festivals.



Kip Moore

Inspired by travels across remote parts of the world, not to mention by the great American storytellers like Seger, Petty and Springsteen, he’s a born searcher.



What's on your FREE CD

Holy Rollers

Our hand-picked selection of 12 glorious slices of the finest new rock’n’roll. Expect riffs, storytellers, cowbells, screeching tyres and more.



Regulars

The Dirt

Billy Duffy on The Cult’s Sonic Temple at 30; Kinks reunion looking likely; Queen launch competition to celebrate a billion views of their Bo Rhap video; The end of the road for Iggy Pop; ZZ Top, Roger Waters and Bruce Springsteen in film action… Welcome back Redd Kross, Robert Randolph and New Model Army, say hello to Dead Shed Jokers and Empyre, say goodbye to Art Neville, Alan Rogan, Brian Doherty…



Raw Power

Check out Kanji Guitars’ Shinjuku Evolver 7, a UK-made custom guitar with its roots in the Far East.



The Stories Behind The Songs: Stone Temple Pilots

Interstate Love Song started out as a bossa nova tune written in minutes, and ended up as a hit single on STP’s multimillion-selling Purple album.



Q&A: Mitch Ryder

The R&B legend on being an influence to many, the energy of his records, and being hurt by the arrival of psychedelia.



Six Things You Need To Know About… Henry’s Funeral Shoe

You don’t meet many Welsh noiseniks who are dodging aliens and taking on the Nazis. Here’s maybe the only one.



Reviews

New albums from Tool, Status Quo, Foreigner, Black Star Riders, Slipknot, Saxon, Crobot, Redd Kross, Kris Barras Band, Black Futures… Reissues from Iron Maiden, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Tony Banks, Velvet Underground, Spirit, Caravan… DVDs, films and books on Led Zeppelin, Rush, David Bowie, Clarence Clemons… Live reviews of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Who/Eddie Vedder, ZZ Top, Neil Young/Bob Dylan, Foreigner, Airbourne, Living Colour, Beth Hart…



Buyer’s Guide: Walter Trout

Here’s the best of the indestructible bluesman’s studio catalogue to catch in your net – and one to throw back.



Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Dan Baird & Homemade Sin/Jason & The Scorchers/Kentucky Headhunters, Stiff Little Fingers, Quireboys, Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime and IQ. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.



The Soundtrack Of My Life: Danko Jones

The Canadian headbanger on the special records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.



Classic Rock 266 is available in UK newsagents now, and is also available to purchase online.