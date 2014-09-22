Linkin Park open to Eminem collab

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda says he wants to collaborate with Eminem.

And he reveals they’re also interested in working with other artists from different musical genres as they want to experiment with their sound.

Shinoda tells Montreality: “Eminem’s great – I’ve known about him since before he was signed. If the opportunity ever arose, I would definitely. Even if we just did the music and he did his vocals, I’d be down with that. There’s no competitive thing in it for me. I just think he’s talented.”

He adds: “We’re in this mode where I think our band is very collaborative and interested in doing different things. If the right combination of elements arises, I’m open to a lot of things in a lot of different genres.”

Meanwhile, Stone Temple Pilots recently confirmed Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington had rejoined them to record fresh material. He previously worked with them on 2013’s High Rise EP, which former STP frontman Scott Weiland slammed, saying “it didn’t work.”

Linkin Park released their record The Hunting Party in June and have detailed a European tour, which takes in three UK dates in November.

Linkin Park UK tour dates

Nov 22: Manchester Arena

Nov 23: London O2 Arena

Nov 24: London O2 Arena