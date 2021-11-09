Lindisfarne singer Alan Hull celebrated in new BBC documentary

Legendary Lindisfarne singer Alan Hull is to be celebrated in a new BBC documentary. Lindisfarne's Geordie Genius: The Alan Hull Story will air on BBC Four on Friday November 26 at 9pm. You can watch a trailer for the new documentary below.

Hosted by North East singer songwriter and BRIT Award winner Sam Fender, Lindisfarne's Geordie Genius: The Alan Hull Story features contributions from the late Hull's Lindisfarne band mates as well as Peter Gabriel, Sting, Mark Knopfler, Elvis Costello and more.

"Alan's recognition nationally as a unique and overlooked talent is long overdue," says fellow Lindisfarne founder Rod Clements. "This documentary will rectify that, with affectingly humble and enthusiastic enquiring from Sam Fender, and ringing endorsements from Alan's better-known contemporaries. I'm proud to have been part of this tribute to an underrated artist and friend."

Lindisfarne formed in 1968, originally called Brethren and alongside vocalist, guitarist and pianist Hull featured Ray Jackson (vocals, mandolin, harmonica), Simon Cowe (guitar, mandolin, banjo, keyboards), Rod Clements (bass guitar, violin) and Ray Laidlaw (drums).

Clements' current version of Lindisfarne, who also feature Hull's son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm (vocals, guitars), will play a short run of live shows in November and December.

Lindisfarne will play:

Nov 28: Skegness Butlins Folk Festival

Dec 3/4: Kinross Green Hotel

Dec 5: Carlisle The Old Fire Station

Dec 10: Morecambe The Platform

Dec 18: Newcastle City Hall