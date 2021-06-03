Limp Bizkit’s Break Stuff reworked as a classic Misfits song is internet gold

Truthfully, there are very few songs which couldn’t be improved by the addition of vocals from Glenn Danzig in his prime, but today we raise our red baseball caps to whichever internet wag decided that re-imagining Limp Bizkit’s jock-rock temper tantrum Break Stuff in the style of classic Misfits would be a productive and valuable use of his or her short time here on earth.

Credited to Glenn Durstzig and Wes Wolfgang von Borlandstein, possibly not their real names, Limp Mizfit’s All Hell Breaks Stuff is that goth-punk-nu metal banger you never knew you needed in your life. Frankly, it slays.

Danzig recently claimed that there would never be another punk rock explosion because of “cancel culture and woke bullshit”, and furthermore, claimed that everyone, yes, everyone, in the modern age is “so uptight and P.C.”



To our knowledge, Glenn Durstzig has made no such claims, but we sincerely hope that we'll be hearing much more from Limp Mizfit in due course.



Grumpy Glenn, meanwhile, will be headlining this year’s Psycho Las Vegas festival alongside Emperor and Down. The three day event takes place in August.