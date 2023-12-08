Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst just collaborated with a German rapper and it sounds weirdly awesome

Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst has guested on a new song by German rapper Alligatoah.

The single, So Raus, was released on Sunday (December 3) and features Durst, 53, rapping in English while Alligatoah (real name Lukas Strobel) uses his native German.

The release has surprised fans and media in Germany, as Alligatoah ended what was ostensibly his final tour on November 20 in Cologne. The rapper, 34, concluded the gig with a song called Trauerfeier Lied (Funeral Song) and an image of a cross with the dates “1989–2023” on the backdrop, according to MusikExpress.

So Raus’ video comments on Alligatoah’s supposed “demise”, depicting an associate, BattleBoi Basti, receiving the rapper’s last will and testament, which states his final wish is to collaborate with Durst.

Durst also recently collaborated with UK nu metal up-and-comers Wargasm, appearing on their song Bang Ya Head in September.

Wargasm singer Milkie Way told Metal Hammer: “Fred Durst is a very well spoken, very smart, almost too smart for his own good, gentlemanly man. He doesn’t deserve half of the bullshit that he’s gone through in his life. And he’s a fucking genius.

“Limp Bizkit bring a house party vibe to their live shows, and they bring a lot of energy,” she added. “And I feel like maybe they saw a bit of that in us.”

Limp Bizkit were recently announced as part of the lineup for the 2024 Download festival, which will take place in Donington, England, from June 14 to 16.

The festival commented: “Known for their high-energy performances and ground-breaking fusion of rock, hip-hop, and metal, Limp Bizkit are set to bring their infectious sound and electrifying stage presence to the hallowed grounds of Download Festival.

“Returning to the festival after ten years with their string of hits spanning nearly two decades, Limp Bizkit are set to show audiences why they’ve rightly cemented their place as one of the most influential and enduring acts in the rock genre.”