Limp Bizkit could start work on a new album soon, according to Wes Borland

Typical. You wait 10 years for a new Limp Bizkit album, then two sort-of come along at once.

At least that’s what Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland is promising, if a new interview with PRS is anything to go by.

The band’s most recent album, 2021’s Still Sucks, was their first in a decade. But Borland says that it got the band back in the game, creatively.

"Now that Still Sucks has kind of cleared our pipes, I feel that the comradery and creativity within the group is at an all-time high,” Borland said. “I wouldn't be surprised if a new album is in the works shortly after our 2022 touring concludes. Anything is possible."

Limp Bizkit’s US tour begins on April 28 at Hard Rock Live in Tampa and runs through to the end of May. They also play four dates in the UK in London, Birmingham and Manchester, starting September 7.

Borland added that he planned to released a three-hour “greatest hits” compilation from his side project, Goatslayer.

“Goatslayer has 23 albums, some of which are listenable,” he said. “We may be condensing them into a Greatest Hits soon that will probably be 3 hours long. Nobody is going to want to hear it.”

Limp Bizkit 2022 tour

Apr 28: Tampa Hard Rock Live, FL

Apr 30: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

May 03: Norfolk Chartway Arena, VA

May 04: Roanoke Berglund Center, VA

May 06: Atlantic City Hard Rock Casino, NJ

May 07: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, PA

May 10: Lowell Tsongas Center, MA

May 12: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

May 13: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 15: Baltimore Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, MD

May 18: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

May 19: Saginaw The Dow Event Center, MI

May 21: Gary Hard Rock Casino, IN

May 22: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

May 24: Kansas City Cable Dahmer Arena, MO

May 26: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

May 28: Las Vegas The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, NV

May 29: Reno Reno Events Center, NV

May 31: Ontario Toyota Arena, CA

Sep 07: London Brixton O2 Academy, UK

Sep 08: London Brixton O2 Academy, UK

Sep 11: Birimngham O2 Academy, UK

Sep 12: Manchester Academy, UK

