Limited edition career-spanning Greg Lake box set to be released

A limited edition, seven-disc, 91-track celebration of the music of Greg Lake, Magical, is to be released through Manticore Records, via Spirit Of Unicorn Records on November 10. You can watch a vioe tailer for the new set below.

Ts well as featuring music from Lake's earliest years with the likes of The Shame and his work with both King Crimson and Emerson, Lake and Palmer, the set features both of Lake's official solo releases, 1981's Greg Lake and 1983's Manoeuvres and collaborations with Toto, Gary Moore, Asia, Geoff Downes, Keith Emerson, King Crimson, ELP, Emerson, Lake & Powell and many more.

Magical also features rare tracks and live recordings such as Greg fronting King Crimson supporting The Rolling Stones at the legendary Hyde Park show in 1968, three previously unheard stracks recorded in the early 80s with Toto, along with songs from his time with Asia, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, The Greg Lake Band, Greg Lake’s Ride The Tiger (with Asia/Yes keyboardist Geoff Downes), Emerson & Lake and one of Greg’s first ever recordings fronting The Shame in 1967.

Magical is presented in a 10” x 10” box, the limited edition seven-CD set has a 64 page coffee table book featuring extensive notes for each album along with unseen photos from the Lake family archive as well as sleeve notes by Jerry Ewing, Editor of Prog Magazine, who speaks with many of Greg’s collaborators.

Pre-order Magical.

(Image credit: Spirit Of Unicorn Records)

Greg Lake: Magical

DISC ONE: Greg Lake

1. Nuclear Attack

2. Love You Too Much

3. It Hurts

4. Black And Blue

5. Retribution Drive

6. Long Goodbye

7. The Lie

8. Someone

9. Let Me Love You Once

10. For Those Who Dare

DISC TWO: Manoeuvres

1. Manoeuvres

2. Too Young to Love

3. Paralysed

4. A Woman Like You

5. I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love Tonight

6. It is You, You Gotta Believe

7. Famous Last Words

8. Slave To Love

9. Haunted

10. I Don't Know Why I Still Love You

DISC THREE: From the Underground Vol. 1 - The Official Bootleg

1. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Touch and Go

2. King Crimson - A Man, A City

3. The Shame - Don't Go Away Little Girl

4. Greg Lake - Medley: Still, You Turn Me On / Watching Over You

5. Greg Lake And Band - Daddy

6. Greg Lake And Band - Retribution Drive

7. Asia With Greg Lake - Heat of The Moment

8. Emerson, Lake & Powell - The Score

9. Shy Limbs - Love

10. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Affairs of The Heart

11. Emerson, Lake & Powell - Learning to Fly

12. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Lucky Man

13. Greg Lake And Band - 21st Century Schizoid Man

CD FOUR: From the Underground Vol. II - Deeper into The Mine. An Official Greg Lake Bootleg

1. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Black Moon

2. Greg Lake's Ride the Tiger - Check it Out

3. Greg Lake's Ride the Tiger - Love Under Fire

4. Greg Lake With Toto - Cold Side of a Woman

5. Emerson, Lake & Powell - Step Aside

6. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Preacher Blues

7. Greg Lake - Hold Me

8. Greg Lake And Band - Heart on Ice

9. Greg Lake's Ride the Tiger - Blue Light

10. Greg Lake With Toto - You're Good with Your Love

11. Greg Lake With Toto - You Really Got a Hold on Me

12. King Crimson - Epitaph

13. Greg Lake Band Featuring Gary Moore - Fanfare for The Common Man

CD FIVE: Songs of A Lifetime

1. 21st Century Schizoid Man

2. Lend Your Love to Me Tonight

3. Songs Of a Lifetime Tour Introduction

4. From The Beginning

5. Tribute To the King

6. Heartbreak Hotel

7. Epitaph/The Court of The Crimson King

8. King Crimson Cover Story

9. I Talk to The Wind

10. Ringo And the Beatles

11. You've Got to Hide Your Love Away

12. Touch And Go

13. Trilogy

14. Still... You Turn Me On

15. Reflections Of Paris

16. C'est Le Vie

17. My Very First Guitar

18. Lucky Man

19. People Get Ready

20. Karn Evil 9: 1st Impression, Pt. 2

CD SIX: Live in Piacenza

1. 21st Century Schizoid Man

2. Lend Your Love to Me Tonight

3. From The Beginning

4. Heartbreak Hotel

5. Epitaph/In the Court of The Crimson King

6. I Talk to The Wind

7. Ringo And the Beatles

8. Touch And Go

9. Trilogy / Still... You Turn Me On

10. I Believe in Father Christmas

11. Shakin’ All Over

12. C’est La Vie

13. People Get Ready

14. Lucky Man

15. Karn Evil 9 (1st Impression, Part II)

CD SEVEN: Emerson/Lake - Live from Manticore Hall

1. From The Beginning

2. Introduction

3. I Talk To The Wind

4. Bitches Crystal

5. The Barbarian

6. Take A Pebble

7. Tarkus

8. C'est La Vie

10. Pirates

11. Moog Solo / Lucky Man