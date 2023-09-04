Limited edition career-spanning Greg Lake box set to be released

A limited edition, seven-disc, 91-track celebration of the music of Greg Lake, Magical, is to be released through Manticore Records, via Spirit Of Unicorn Records on November 10. You can watch a vioe tailer for the new set below.
Ts well as featuring music from Lake's earliest years with the likes of The Shame and his work with both King Crimson and Emerson, Lake and Palmer, the set features both of Lake's official solo releases, 1981's Greg Lake and 1983's Manoeuvres and collaborations with Toto, Gary Moore, Asia, Geoff Downes, Keith Emerson, King Crimson, ELP, Emerson, Lake & Powell and many more.
Magical also features rare tracks and live recordings such as Greg fronting King Crimson supporting The Rolling Stones at the legendary Hyde Park show in 1968, three previously unheard stracks recorded in the early 80s with Toto, along with songs from his time with Asia, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, The Greg Lake Band, Greg Lake’s Ride The Tiger (with Asia/Yes keyboardist Geoff Downes), Emerson & Lake and one of Greg’s first ever recordings fronting The Shame in 1967.
Magical is presented in a 10” x 10” box, the limited edition seven-CD set has a 64 page coffee table book featuring extensive notes for each album along with unseen photos from the Lake family archive as well as sleeve notes by Jerry Ewing, Editor of Prog Magazine, who speaks with many of Greg’s collaborators.
Greg Lake: Magical
DISC ONE: Greg Lake
1. Nuclear Attack
2. Love You Too Much
3. It Hurts
4. Black And Blue
5. Retribution Drive
6. Long Goodbye
7. The Lie
8. Someone
9. Let Me Love You Once
10. For Those Who Dare
DISC TWO: Manoeuvres
1. Manoeuvres
2. Too Young to Love
3. Paralysed
4. A Woman Like You
5. I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love Tonight
6. It is You, You Gotta Believe
7. Famous Last Words
8. Slave To Love
9. Haunted
10. I Don't Know Why I Still Love You
DISC THREE: From the Underground Vol. 1 - The Official Bootleg
1. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Touch and Go
2. King Crimson - A Man, A City
3. The Shame - Don't Go Away Little Girl
4. Greg Lake - Medley: Still, You Turn Me On / Watching Over You
5. Greg Lake And Band - Daddy
6. Greg Lake And Band - Retribution Drive
7. Asia With Greg Lake - Heat of The Moment
8. Emerson, Lake & Powell - The Score
9. Shy Limbs - Love
10. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Affairs of The Heart
11. Emerson, Lake & Powell - Learning to Fly
12. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Lucky Man
13. Greg Lake And Band - 21st Century Schizoid Man
CD FOUR: From the Underground Vol. II - Deeper into The Mine. An Official Greg Lake Bootleg
1. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Black Moon
2. Greg Lake's Ride the Tiger - Check it Out
3. Greg Lake's Ride the Tiger - Love Under Fire
4. Greg Lake With Toto - Cold Side of a Woman
5. Emerson, Lake & Powell - Step Aside
6. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Preacher Blues
7. Greg Lake - Hold Me
8. Greg Lake And Band - Heart on Ice
9. Greg Lake's Ride the Tiger - Blue Light
10. Greg Lake With Toto - You're Good with Your Love
11. Greg Lake With Toto - You Really Got a Hold on Me
12. King Crimson - Epitaph
13. Greg Lake Band Featuring Gary Moore - Fanfare for The Common Man
CD FIVE: Songs of A Lifetime
1. 21st Century Schizoid Man
2. Lend Your Love to Me Tonight
3. Songs Of a Lifetime Tour Introduction
4. From The Beginning
5. Tribute To the King
6. Heartbreak Hotel
7. Epitaph/The Court of The Crimson King
8. King Crimson Cover Story
9. I Talk to The Wind
10. Ringo And the Beatles
11. You've Got to Hide Your Love Away
12. Touch And Go
13. Trilogy
14. Still... You Turn Me On
15. Reflections Of Paris
16. C'est Le Vie
17. My Very First Guitar
18. Lucky Man
19. People Get Ready
20. Karn Evil 9: 1st Impression, Pt. 2
CD SIX: Live in Piacenza
1. 21st Century Schizoid Man
2. Lend Your Love to Me Tonight
3. From The Beginning
4. Heartbreak Hotel
5. Epitaph/In the Court of The Crimson King
6. I Talk to The Wind
7. Ringo And the Beatles
8. Touch And Go
9. Trilogy / Still... You Turn Me On
10. I Believe in Father Christmas
11. Shakin’ All Over
12. C’est La Vie
13. People Get Ready
14. Lucky Man
15. Karn Evil 9 (1st Impression, Part II)
CD SEVEN: Emerson/Lake - Live from Manticore Hall
1. From The Beginning
2. Introduction
3. I Talk To The Wind
4. Bitches Crystal
5. The Barbarian
6. Take A Pebble
7. Tarkus
8. C'est La Vie
10. Pirates
11. Moog Solo / Lucky Man