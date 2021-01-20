Lifesigns share more details of new album Altitude

Lifesigns have given fans more insight into the making of their new album, Altitude, which is due out in spring 2021.

In a new video interview, keyboard player John Young and sound engineer Steve Rispin talk to John Young Band collaborator Michael Wolff about the problems of recording the album remotely in 2020.

Says Young of the interview, “Whereas once upon a time we would sit in the same room and things would move forwards with a shake or nod of the head, 2020 brought a whole new meaning to file sharing! Bandmembers are based in Sweden, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Wales, Lincolnshire and sometimes the USA so our waking hours had a lot to do with when folks could contribute. Combine that with guest musicians in France, Germany, London and Liverpool, and collating things took on a whole new meaning.

"It wasn’t just the recording process that was affected either, there was also the mastering, artwork, production and merchandise. It’s been quite a learning curve… but hopefully one that will stand us in good stead for the future.”

Altitude is Lifesigns’ third studio album and also includes guest appearances from Robin Boult (Fish), Peter Knight, Juliet Wolff and Exploring Birdsong’s Lynsey Ward.

Tracklist

1. Altitude

2. Gregarious

3. Ivory Tower

4. Shoreline

5. Fortitude

6. Arkhangelsk

7. Last One Home

8. Altitude (reprise)