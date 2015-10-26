Lifesigns live DVD on sale

Lifesigns’ DVD Live In London: Under The Bridge has gone on sale after a successful crowdfunding campaign.
The band recorded their set at Under The Bridge in January, which included their 2012 debut album in full along with four previously unrecorded tracks.
They recently said: “After only 26 shows at the time of filming, Lifesigns are firing on all cylinders. The show captures one of the key performances of our first year of touring, captivating fans with a rich visual experience and pristine quality sound.”
The Live In London: Under The Bridge DVD/2CD set is available from the band website. Lifesigns take part in this year’s Cruise To The Edge and play a range of further dates in the coming months:
Nov 06: Vilnius New York Rock Cafe, Lithuania
Nov 9: Reichenbach Bergkeller
Nov 15: Cruise To The Edge
Dec 02: Bristol Exchange
Dec 04: Danfest V, Liecester
Dec 05: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Dec 06: Leamington Zephyr Lounge
Dec 10: Liverpool Zanizibar Club
Dec 11: Bolton Railway
Dec 12: York Fibbers
Dec 13: London Lexington
Jan 22: Glasgow King Tuts
Jan 23: South Shields Queen Vic
Jan 24: Bilston Robin 2
Jan 31: Southampton Talking Heads
Jun 17: Sheffield Green Trading Boundaries