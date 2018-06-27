Lifesigns headline Resonate Fest

British prog rockers Lifesigns will headline Resonate, the successor to 2014's Resonance Festival, at O2 Islington Academy on September 8.

Resonance was a four day progressive and classic rock event at The George in Balham, the brainchild of Mike Morton and David Lloyd from The Gift, which helped raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support.

"The original Resonance was a huge undertaking, with 42 acts over 4 days," explains Morton. "As our first foray into staging events it was kind of crazy, and fuelled more by emotion than pragmatism, if I’m honest. The learning curve was almost vertical, and it wasn’t perfect. But those who came kept asking for more, so we succumbed! This time around the scale is a lot more manageable, and we hope we’ve built a line-up which offers quality, scope and excitement.”

Joining Lifesigns are Jump, Verbal Delirium, Comedy Of Errors, The Gift and Son Of Man. Doors open at 12.30pm. First band on stage at 1pm.

Tickets for Resonate cost £5 + booking fee and are available from here.