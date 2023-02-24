Liam Gallagher thinks everyone should stop whining about 'nepo babies': "zip it ya jealous ugly f**ks"

Liam Gallagher has shared his view on the ongoing 'nepo baby' debate, stating in an abrupt social media post that he'd like everyone to stop "snizzling" (whining) about it.

The discourse is centred around whether the children of famous parents are given an 'unfair' advantage in the entertainment industry, an argument which was first sparked from an article by Vulture last year that displayed a list of celebrity kids and their family ties, as well as their lofty jobs.

In a tweet posted on February 21, the former Oasis singer writes: "All this snizzle about famous folks kids out earning a crust [at] least they’re not out mugging old people zip it ya jealous ugly fucks LG x.”

Liam's 23 year old son Lennon made his debut as a fashion model in 2017 for Topman, and went on to walk in London Fashion Week. As of 2018, he became the face of Saint Laurent menswear. Lennon also plays in the band Automotion, who released the EP Ecstatic Oscillations last year. Liam's 21 year old son Gene is also a model, first working for Adidas in 2019.

A number of personalities from the entertainment world have also weighed in on the subject, including Liam's own estranged brother Noel, who took a more level-headed approach to the argument.

"It depends which way you look at it” he told Absolute Radio. “My daughter, she follows me around with a camera and she films me and all that. She did a film about the making of the [upcoming High Flying Birds] album [Council Skies].

“I guess you want to keep things close to home, but they have to be good at what they do. She’s good at what she does. She’s not just wondering around pointing a camera going, ‘Muhh there’s my dad’, she is great.”

He continues, “It’s not the worst thing in the world if you get your kids working for you, they’re cheap, do you know what I mean?… My lads are too busy scratching their balls and scouring TikTok for nonsense to worry about, ‘Dad, can I be your bass player’ or anything like that.”