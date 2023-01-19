Liam Gallagher says Noel has been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”

At this point, the fourteen-year long feud between Brit-pop brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher is pretty much just as well known as the music they once made together as part of Oasis.

Across the years, there's been gripes, physical altercations and, of course, plenty of snarky tweets.

In fact, only yesterday on Wednesday January 18, former Oasis co-leader Liam tweeted an update on his relationship with his sibling, revealing that Noel had allegedly been “begging for forgiveness” over the phone.

Liam's tweet reads: “Just had RKID [our kid] on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off”.

The typically potty-mouthed tweet followed Noel's declaration a day before on January 17, in which saw him reveal on BBC Radio Manchester that he'd "never say never" to a Oasis reunion.

Of course, with years of ill-feeling still seemingly rife in the air, Noel adds how the reformation "would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances”.

However, back in October of last year, Noel had a somewhat different stance on the matter, and declared that he thought there would be “no point” in an Oasis reunion, as he believes the band sell “as many records now” as they did when they were together.

Liam, on the other hand, has usually been more open-minded to the prospect. In February 2022, the musician admitted that the band "should never have split up" and that he'd "love" to get Oasis started again.

Earlier this week, Noel Gallagher announced the arrival of his fourth studio album, Council Skies, set for release on June 2. To coincide with the news, the Mancunian musician shared its second single, the psychedelic Easy Now.

Speaking about the forthcoming project, he says, “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s.

“When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top Of The Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”