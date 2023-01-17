Noel Gallagher offers thoughts on 'nepo baby' debate: "It’s not the worst thing in the world if you get your kids working for you... but they have to be good at what they do"

Last month, Vulture published an article that explored the livelihoods of "nepo babies", aka, the children of famous parents who have become successful in the entertainment industry.

Displaying a list of celebrity kids and their family ties (as well as their impressive jobs), the article sparked discussion on whether their privileged upbringings and connections gave them an unfair advantage when it came to scoring opportunities as actors, directors and singers.

Now Noel Gallagher has offered his thoughts on the matter during an interview with Absolute Radio (opens in new tab)‘s Dave Berry this morning (January 17).

"It depends which way you look at it” he began. “My daughter she follows me around with a camera and she films me and all that. She did a film about the making of the [upcoming High Flying Birds] album [Council Skies].

“I guess you want to keep things close to home, but they have to be good at what they do. She’s good at what she does. She’s not just wondering around pointing a camera going, ‘Muhh there’s my dad’, she is great.”

He continues, “It’s not the worst thing in the world if you get your kids working for you, they’re cheap, do you know what I mean?… My lads are too busy scratching their balls and scouring TikTok for nonsense to worry about, ‘Dad, can I be your bass player’ or anything like that.”

The former Oasis guitarist's comments follows opinions being shared by a number of personalities from the entertainment world, including Bono‘s daughter Eve Hewson, actress Jamie Lee Curtis, Lily Allen and Zoë Kravitz, among others.

Back in November, Gallagher's daughter, Anaïs, offered: "I would be tone deaf and irresponsible if I didn’t admit to how privileged my life has been and how much of a leg up my upbringing has given me.”

While her famous mother, Meg Matthews, added: "But I do think there needs to be a push to hire people who are incredibly deserving, and they may not come from a background when they have all the contacts.”

Speaking about the aforementioned new album, Council Skies, Noel Gallagher explains, “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s.

“When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top Of The Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”