Liam Gallagher says Mick Jagger, Bono and Robert Plant wouldn't be able to headline Knebworth solo like he has, but "Freddie Mercury might"

Liam Gallagher has made some typically bold claims following his two historic headline performances at Knebworth earlier this year. The two gigs, which took place on June 3 and June 4, came over 25 years since his former band Oasis played the prestigious venue in the 90s.

Speaking in his Knebworth 22 documentary, which was released in cinemas in November, Gallagher compares himself to other rock legends from across the generations, claiming that the frontmen of the likes of The Rolling Stones, U2 and Led Zeppelin wouldn't have the status to headline Knebworth by themselves.

“Mick Jagger wouldn’t be able to do this on his own,” he notes (as reported by NME). “Bono wouldn’t be able to do this on his own. Robert Plant wouldn’t be able to do this on his own."

He does, however, concede that a certain Queen legend might have been able to accomplish the rare feat, adding: "Maybe Freddie Mercury might be, but he’s not here, is he?”

Gallagher would show some humility at being able to return to Knebworth, however, later adding: "I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth two nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis. I’m still trying to get my head around it. To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond Biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it.”

Of course, Liam Gallagher isn't actually the only solo artist to headline Knebworth in the last 20 years - or even the only solo artist to do it two nights running. None other than Robbie Williams headlined Knebworth no less than three times in a row back in August 2003. Maybe that's something for our Liam to aim for next.