Letlive split with guitarist Jean

Guitarist Jean Nascimento has left the band but offered no explanation for the split.

After eight years with the Los Angeles post-hardcore outfit, Nascimento posted on his Instagram account that he has left the group – although there has been no official word from the band.

Nascimento says: “I should have posted this a little while ago, but here it is for those who don’t know. I am/will no longer be a member of the musical act know as Letlive. Thank you to all the fans, soulpunx and friends that have made the past eight years of this journey.”

Letlive were last month forced to cancel a scheduled show at the Disney-owned House Of Blues in Florida after the owners said they weren’t welcome, without explaining why.

They have since rescheduled the April 3 date for a different Florida venue, Boondocks in Melbourne.