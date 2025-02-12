“I think this is all happening out of necessity. The boys and I have expressed our need to play music again.” Letlive announce 2025 reunion tour with US, UK, Europe and Australia dates

Post-hardcore luminaries Letlive have announced their first live tour since January 2017.

The California outfit, fronted by Fever 333 mainman Jason Aalon Butler, have reunited to tour North America, Europe, the UK and Australia from June to November.

The shows include numerous festival performances, namely 2000 Trees in the UK, Impericon in Germany, Jera Open Air in the Netherlands, and Vans Warped Tour and Louder Than Life in the USA. They join the band’s previously announced set at When We Were Young in Las Vegas on October 18.

See all announced dates below.

Joining Butler in the reactivated Letlive are returning guitarists Jean Nascimento and Jeff Sahyoun, as well as new members Skyler Acord on bass and Sage Webber on drums. The band say fans should expect a setlist that “spans their celebrated discography”, which started with 2005 debut Speak Like You Talk to and seemingly concluded with 2016’s If I’m The Devil….

Butler comments: “I think this is all happening out of necessity. The boys and I have expressed our need to play Letlive music again based on where we are in our lives individually and how the collective spiritual theme between us has aligned.

“Also, if you'll allow me to be presumptuous – I believe the world could use the love. Besides, soul punx never dies.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nascimento adds: “We came from a time of building an audience in grassroots venues. I am grateful to be able to enter a new chapter of Letlive, where our life experiences in the past few years can offer a new and exciting experience for our fans.”

Sahyoun says: “Letlive represents a part of my life that refuses to be silenced. Coming back to it feels like fulfilling a calling – one that reminds me of why I ever started all of this in the first place.”

Letlive originally formed in 2002 and found critical acclaim with their energetic live performances and genre-smashing music. They announced their split in April 2017, saying, “A divergence in views and aims has developed within the camp.”

The build-up to Letlive’s return started last April, when they announced their intention to give fans the farewell tour they never got. “We shouldn’t have left you without one final dope beat to step to. Two-thousand and twenty-five,” they wrote on social media.

Whether Letlive will make new music together remains to be seen.

Jun 14:–15 Washington DC Vans Warped Tour

Jun 26: Ysselsteyn Jera Open Air, Netherlands

Jun 27: Münster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Jun 28: Leipzig Impericon Festival, Germany

Jul 01: Berlin Privatclub, Germany

Jul 02: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Jul 03: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany

Jul 07: Prague Fuchs2, Czech Republic

Jul 10: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Jul 12: Withington 2000 Trees Festival, UK

Sep 05: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Sep 06: Sydney Manning Bar, Australia

Sep 09: Adelaide Lion Arts Factory, Australia

Sep 10: Perth Magnet House, Australia

Sep 19–20: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 01: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Oct 02: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Oct 04: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Oct 05: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Oct 06: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Oct 10: Austin Come And Take It Live, TX

Oct 11: Dallas South Side Music Hall, TX

Oct 16: Denver Summit Theatre, CO

Oct 18: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Oct 23: San Francisco August Hall, CA

Oct 24: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Nov 15–16: Orlando Vans Warped Tour, FL