Let's Talk Daggers release promo for Clutchendials

Let’s Talk Daggers have issued a video for their track Clutchendials.

It’s taken from the band’s debut album A Beautiful Life, released on October 23 via Tangled Talk Records. A Pledgemusic campaign for the record still has four days to run.

The Clutchendials promo is the second in a three-part series of videos, to be concluded next year. Drummer Steven Berwick says: “It follows on from the video for I Love You Dad, But I’m Mental, where you see us indulging in some mysterious hallucinogenic.

“In this video you will see where our minds take us before you’re left at another cliffhanger, scratching your heads. We hope you enjoy watching it as much as we have enjoyed making it.”

Let’s Talk Daggers are on tour in the UK this month.

LET”S TALK DAGGERS UK TOUR 2015

Oct 10: Brighton Green Door Store

Oct 13: London Old Blue Last

Oct 14: Bristol Red Lion

Oct 15: Worcester The Pig And Drum

Oct 16: Bedford Esquires

Oct 17: Cambridge The Portland Arms

Oct 18: Manchester A Carefully Planned Fest