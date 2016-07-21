Leon Russell ‘stable’ after heart attack

Leon Russell is said to be stable after suffering a heart attack last week.

The 74-year-old is currently undergoing tests, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society, and is scheduled for surgery in Nashville this week.

Russell’s representatives say they’re optimistic that the Grammy-winning artist will make a full recovery.

His 24-date US tour has been postponed, with his website stating the shows will be rescheduled at a later date.

Russell has released dozens of solo albums throughout his career, including his 2010 collaboration The Union with Elton John.

The film A Poem Is A Naked Person by Les Blank which documented Russell’s studio work between 1972-1974 was recently released on DVD and Blu-ray for the first time.

Jul 21: Key West Theater, FL

Jul 22: Boca Raton The Funky Biscuit, FL

Jul 23: Boca Raton The Funky Biscuit, FL

Jul 24: Clearwater Capitol Theatre, FL

Jul 25: Melbourne King Center Of The Performing Arts, FL

Jul 27: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Jul 28: Baton Rouge Varsity Theatre, LA

Aug 05: Kansas City Knucklehead Saloon, MO

Aug 07: Sturgis The Buffalo Chip, SD

Aug 09: Missoula Wilma Theatre, MT

Aug 13: Morristown Big Wu Family Reunion, MN

Aug 14: St Louis The Ready Room, MO

Sep 02: Milwaukee The Pabst Theater, WI

Sep 18: Houston House Of Blues Houston, TX

Elton John and Leon Russell: The Union