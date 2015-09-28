Lemmy talks next Motorhead album

Motorhead mainman Lemmy says the band will record and release their next album within two years.

The band issued latest effort Bad Magic last month and the singer/bassist has been struggling with poor health in recent months, leading to their touring schedule being disrupted. But he shows no sign of letting up as he looks forward to album no.23.

As the veteran band prepare to launch their second annual Motorboat cruise this week, Lemmy spoke to Rock Overdose about their plans moving forward. Lemmy says: “Touring! We are booked until March and then into the festival season – and in two years there will be another record.”

The bassist also addressed the glut of music in today’s marketplace.

He adds: “In my view, there are more people recording more songs than any other time in history. It is their own responsibility whether to survive if they manage to keep the spirit of rock’n’roll alive.”

Lemmy and co have been dabbling in spirits of their own and will launch a line of Motorhead whisky on October 1.

Motorhead will begin a European tour in Paris, France on November 15, a trek that features five UK dates – including a pair of special 40th anniversary shows at London’s Eventim Apollo in January.