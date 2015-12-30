Iommi: Remember Lemmy as a nice kind man

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi thinks Lemmy didn’t want people to know about the pain he was in before he died.

The Motorhead icon passed away aged 70 on December 28, two days after being told he had an aggressive form of cancer.

Old friend Iommi, who admits he’s still in shock, tells the BBC: “I’d remember him as a nice kind man, very honest, no airs and graces.

“He didn’t want to harp on about the past – the future was what he was concerned about.

“It seemed so sudden, even though I knew he’d been ill. I think maybe he didn’t want people to know all that. That would be him.”

He adds that bandmate Ozzy Osbourne is “devastated,” saying: “Lemmy wrote some lyrics for Ozzy’s solo albums so he was in contact a lot. It’s going to hit everybody. It hasn’t sunk in properly yet.”

In a separate statement Iommi says: “Lemmy gave so much to the music business and was totally dedicated to his fans.

“His legend will never die. His life was all about the music, being on stage and giving pleasure to others. Rest in peace, Lemmy. You’ll be greatly missed.”

Ozzy was one of the first to pay tribute after the announcement of Lemmy’s death. Now he tells Rolling Stone: “All I’ve done since I heard the news was reflect on the times we had together.

“I got a text from his manager saying, ‘Lemmy’s on the way out and he wants to see some of his friends.’ My wife and I were just leaving and the text came saying he’d gone.

“He lived the rock’n’roll lifestyle to the max, but still it’s sad when you lose a friend like that. He was a good guy, a good man, a good friend of mine. He was just a fucking great dude, man – not enough time for him.”

Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler previously said: “Very sad to hear of Lemmy’s passing – we’ve lost a true, true legend.”

And original drummer Bill Ward wrote: “Lemmy, so sorry you’re gone. I stand with the countless souls who will miss you, and who love you very much.”