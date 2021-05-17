Legendary London rock bar The Crobar has been saved

Legendary London rock and metal bar The Crobar has been saved following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The central London bar – which was popular with everyone from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to Lady Gaga, not to mention the entire staff of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and Louder – was forced to close its doors last summer due to the pandemic.

In September, Crobar owner, Richard Thomas, announced that the bar wouldn’t be reopening, blaming the UK’s “idiot government”, “greedy insurance companies” and “greedy, short-sighted landlords” .

However after a recent crowdfunding campaign raised more than £100,000, Thomas has announced that the bar has been saved and will continue at an as-yet-unspecified new location.

In an emotional Facebook post, he said: “Thank you! You have saved The Crobar!!! You did it! Our Crowdfunder is now closed and we smashed it!

“Thanks to your generosity we have raised £100,000 and the hunt for a new premises has begun. From the depth of despair last July, we are now looking for a new venue, and it’s all thanks to you.

“Words do not begin to express how grateful we are for all your generosity, help and kindness, and all we can say is, from the bottom of our hearts, We Salute You!

“We would like to thank our 1156 Crowdfunders for their amazing generosity. You guys are the best and we love you!“