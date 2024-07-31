The favourite drumming patterns of five legendary drummers have been turned into a series of limited edition prints to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The five drummers – Slayer’s Dave Lombardo, King Crimson/Porcupine Tree’s Gavin Harrison, Paul McCartney’s Abe Laboriel Jnr, Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders and Simple Minds’ Cherisse Osei – all contributed patterns to the One Two Three Four project, which were then turned into typographic posters by renowned graphic artist Anthony Burrill.

“Music is a vital part of being human," says Burrill, whose work is on permanent display at the Victoria and Albert Museum and Design Museum in London, and at the Cooper-Hewitt in New York. "It connects us, brings us joy and creates a feeling of community. As a teenager my love of music helped shape my character and introduced me to the creative world."

"I was obsessed with record sleeves and went to art school to learn how to make them. Working with this select group of musicians has been an incredible and unique experience. I hope through our combined efforts we can shine a light on the amazing work of the Teenage Cancer Trust."

“Rudiments play an important part in drumming as they are groups of sticking patterns that make the drummer unique and creative," says project curator Mike Dolbear. "In Matt Helders’ pattern, you can see the sticking patterns he used to develop the main groove to Brianstorm. In Gavin and Abe’s patterns, you can see the use of flams (both hands coming down together but one sticking the drum just before the other). These are important as they become the drummer’s unique vocabulary."

Each of these artworks has been produced as a limited edition of 100 screen prints, each autographed by Burrill and the respective drummer, which are available exclusively from the Teenage Cancer Trust store. Each design is also available in t-shirt form.

(Image credit: Teenage Cancer Trust)