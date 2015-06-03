Led Zeppelin detail final reissues

Led Zeppelin have released details of the tracks included on the forthcoming reissues of the band’s final three albums, which are released on July 31.

The unreleased songs are the oddly titled 10 Ribs & All/Carrot Pod Pod, otherwise known as Pod, recorded during the Presence sessions, Sugar Mama, a blues jam from the Olympic Studio sessions for the band’s first album, and St. Tristan’s Sword, an instrumental recorded at the same time as Led Zeppelin III. The latter two tracks appear on the companion discs for Coda, the only album in the reissue programme to feature two such discs.

Other tracks seeing the light of day for the first time include versions of Friends and Four Hands [Four Sticks] recorded with India’s Bombay Orchestra in 1972, and a early version of When The Levee Breaks titled If It Keeps On Raining, from 1970. There are also alternate takes of The Wanton Song and In The Light. The full track listing is below.

The three albums will all be available in a variety of formats: single CD, Deluxe Edition CD sets, single vinyl, Deluxe Edition vinyl, digital download, and a Super Deluxe Boxed Set. The latter includes the remastered album on CD in a vinyl replica sleeve, the companion audio on CD in a card wallet, the remastered album on 180-gram vinyl in a sleeve replicating the original pressing, the companion audio on 180-gram vinyl, a high-def audio download card featuring all the music at 96kHz/24 bit, a hardbound, 72-page book filled with rare and previously unseen photos and memorabilia, plus a high quality print of the original album cover. The first 30,000 of will be individually numbered.

Presence

Achilles Last Stand For Your Life Royal Orleans Nobody’s Fault But Mine Candy Store Rock Hots On For Nowhere Tea For One

Companion Audio Two Ones Are Won (Achilles Last Stand – Reference Mix) For Your Life (Reference Mix) 10 Ribs & All/Carrot Pod Pod (Pod) (Reference Mix) Royal Orleans (Reference Mix) Hots On For Nowhere (Reference Mix)

In Through The Out Door

In The Evening South Bound Saurez Fool In The Rain Hot Dog Carouselambra All My Love I’m Gonna Crawl

**Companion Audio **In The Evening (Rough Mix Southbound Piano (South Bound Saurez – Rough Mix) Fool In The Rain (Rough Mix) Hot Dog (Rough Mix) The Epic (Carouselambra - Rough Mix) The Hook (All My Love - Rough Mix) Blot (I’m Gonna Crawl - Rough Mix)

Coda

We’re Gonna Groove I Can’t Quit You Baby Walter’s Walk Ozone Baby Darlene Bonzo’s Montreux Wearing And Tearing Poor Tom

Companion Audio Disc One We’re Gonna Groove (Alternate Mix) If It Keeps On Raining (When The Levee Breaks - Rough Mix) Bonzo’s Montreux (Mix Construction In Progress) Baby Come On Home Sugar Mama (Mix) Poor Tom (Instrumental Mix) Travelling Riverside Blues (BBC Session) Hey, Hey, What Can I Do

Disc Two Four Hands (Four Sticks - Bombay Orchestra) Friends (Bombay Orchestra) St. Tristan’s Sword (Rough Mix) Desire (The Wanton Song - Rough Mix) Bring It On Home (Rough Mix) Walter’s Walk (Rough Mix) Everybody Makes It Through (In The Light - Rough Mix)