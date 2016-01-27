Bain welcomed me as a friend says Freeman

Last In Line vocalist Andrew Freeman has paid tribute to late bassist Jimmy Bain as a “close friend and mentor.”

He says he’ll never forget the way he was welcomed into the band as they began a collaboration that would lead to debut album Heavy Crown, out next month.

Bain died, aged 68, while Last In Line were taking part in Def Leppard’s cruising festival at the weekend.



Freeman says: “I cannot stress the level of sadness that I feel, losing such a close friend and mentor.

“Jimmy, along with Vivian Campbell and Vinny Appice, welcomed me into their intimate artistic circle, entrusting me with the responsibility of performing a legendary library of music – and building a new one.

“I will forever be indebted to this man for the encouraging spirit he graced me with. Rest easy, my friend. I will do my best to carry on your legacy.”

Earlier this week, Freeman keyboardist Erik Norlander revealed how Appice and Freeman had taken care of Bain as he struggled with illness in the run-up to the cruise, saying: “Yes, Jimmy was ill, but he wanted to carry on with the gigs.”

Bain news leaked before we could tell family - Appice