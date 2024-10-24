Larkin Poe announce 2025 US tour, release video for Mockingbird

Nashville-based duo Larkin Poe have announced a US tour for 2025. The run of 20 dates kicks off on April 8 at The Hawthorn in St Louis, MO, and concludes at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA, on May 30. The dates celebrate the arrival of the Nashville duo's seventh studio album, Bloom, which is released on their Tricky-Woo label in January.

Larkin Poe – made up of sisters Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell – have also released a video for Mockingbird, another new track from Bloom, following the launch of If God Is A Woman last month.

"Mockingbird is a tender reflection on the perpetual journey of becoming," says Rebecca. "When all tallied up, the countless missteps we inevitably take along the way can feel disheartening – but looking too long in the rearview can be harmful to one's future. Choosing to find the hidden meaning in the many pitstops and messy detours that life sometimes demands has felt like a very important perspective shift."

The general sale for tickets begins tomorrow (October 25) at 10am ET. Full dates below.

Larkin Poe - "Mockingbird" (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Apr 08: St. Louis The Hawthorn, MO

Apr 10: Kansas City The Truman, MO

Apr 11: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Apr 12: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Apr 15: Boise Treefort Music Hall, ID

Apr 17: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Apr 18: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Apr 19: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Apr 23: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

Apr 25: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Apr 27: Santa Barbara Arlington Theatre, CA

May 08: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

May 09: Washington 9:30 Club, D.C.

May 10: New York Irving Plaza, NY

May 12: Boston The Wilbur, MA

May 14: Toronto The Concert Hall, ON

May 16: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

May 17: Chicago The Vic Theatre, IL

May 29: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 30: Atlanta The Eastern, GA