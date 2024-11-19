Lambrini Girls' scathing new single Love is the anthem every person getting out of a toxic relationship needs to hear

Lambrini Girls have shared the scathing new single, Love.
The track is lifted from their forthcoming debut album, Who Let The Dogs Out, which is scheduled to arrive on January 10 via City Slang.
Love follows on from the previously-released tracks, Company Culture and Big Dick Energy, and explores the nature of misleading romantic relationships and unhealthy bonds through hard-hitting lyrics such as: 'True love is nothing more / Than the wrong hill to die on / Psychoanalyse my attachment styles / And cross every boundary at once'.
Speaking of the release, the band explain: "Love isn’t a critique on real affection—it’s about mistaking toxicity for love. Like a moth drawn to a flame, unable to discern between warmth that soothes and a fire that burns you, and getting pissed off about it.
"It’s an embrace full of sharp edges, a kiss that stings. Poison pretending to be sweet, venom dressed up as nectar. When love is learned through chaos, pain feels like connection. It’s the cycle of chasing affection through suffering and holding on because you’ve never known anything else."
They continue, "It’s about the bitterness and resentment from trying to find something, only to realise it remains elusive. What this song conveys isn’t love at all; in fact, it’s very opposite.”
Describing their upcoming debut, they note: “You know how Fleetwood Mac almost dedicated Rumours to their cocaine dealer? I think we should dedicate this album to all the booze we bought at Tesco.”
Later this month, the Brighton punks will perform a handful of UK shows in support of Idles, before heading to the US in December. In 2025, they'll hit the road for dates across the EU and UK, before signing off with a performance in support of The Libertines at Gunnersbury Park in August.
Watch the video for Love below:
Nov 28: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
Nov 29: London Alexandra Palace
Nov 30: London Alexandra Palace
Dec 03: Brooklyn Union Pool, NY
Dec 04: Brooklyn Babys All Right, NY
Feb 25: Lille Aeronef, France
Feb 26: Nantes Stereolux, France
Feb 27: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Mar 01: Ravenna Hana Bi, Italy
Mar 03: Prague Bike Jesus, Czech Republic
Mar 04: Leipzig Moritzbastei, Germany
Mar 05: Berlin Neue Zukunft, Germany
Mar 07: Stockholm Hus7, Sweden
Mar 08: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Mar 09: Goteborg Pustervik, Sweden
Mar 11: Copenhagen Ideal Bar, Denmark
Mar 13: Rotterdam Rotown, Netherlands
Mar 14: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 15: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands
Mar 17: Cologne Bumann & Sohn, Germany
Mar 18: Amiens La Lune Des Pirates, France
Mar 19: Luxembourg Rotondes, Luxembourg
Mar 20: Reims La Cartonnerie, France
Mar 21: Rouen Le 106, France
Mar 22: Brussels AB Club, Belgium
Apr 01: Bristol The Fleece
Apr 02: Southampton Papillion
Apr 03: Birmingham Castle & Falcon
Apr 04: Birkenhead Future Yard
Apr 05: Dublin Whelans, Ireland
Apr 07: York The Crescent
Apr 08: Leeds Brudenell
Apr 09: Glasgow Saint Lukes
Apr 10: Manchester Gorilla
Apr 11: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Apr 12: Brighton Chalk
Apr 17: London Electric Brixton
Aug 09: Gunnersbury Park London