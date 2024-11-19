Lambrini Girls' scathing new single Love is the anthem every person getting out of a toxic relationship needs to hear

Lambrini Girls have shared the scathing new single, Love.

The track is lifted from their forthcoming debut album, Who Let The Dogs Out, which is scheduled to arrive on January 10 via City Slang.

Love follows on from the previously-released tracks, Company Culture and Big Dick Energy, and explores the nature of misleading romantic relationships and unhealthy bonds through hard-hitting lyrics such as: 'True love is nothing more / Than the wrong hill to die on / Psychoanalyse my attachment styles / And cross every boundary at once'.

Speaking of the release, the band explain: "Love isn’t a critique on real affection—it’s about mistaking toxicity for love. Like a moth drawn to a flame, unable to discern between warmth that soothes and a fire that burns you, and getting pissed off about it.

"It’s an embrace full of sharp edges, a kiss that stings. Poison pretending to be sweet, venom dressed up as nectar. When love is learned through chaos, pain feels like connection. It’s the cycle of chasing affection through suffering and holding on because you’ve never known anything else."

They continue, "It’s about the bitterness and resentment from trying to find something, only to realise it remains elusive. What this song conveys isn’t love at all; in fact, it’s very opposite.”

Describing their upcoming debut, they note: “You know how Fleetwood Mac almost dedicated Rumours to their cocaine dealer? I think we should dedicate this album to all the booze we bought at Tesco.”

Later this month, the Brighton punks will perform a handful of UK shows in support of Idles, before heading to the US in December. In 2025, they'll hit the road for dates across the EU and UK, before signing off with a performance in support of The Libertines at Gunnersbury Park in August.

Watch the video for Love below:

Lambrini Girls - Love (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Nov 28: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

Nov 29: London Alexandra Palace

Nov 30: London Alexandra Palace

Dec 03: Brooklyn Union Pool, NY

Dec 04: Brooklyn Babys All Right, NY

Feb 25: Lille Aeronef, France

Feb 26: Nantes Stereolux, France

Feb 27: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Mar 01: Ravenna Hana Bi, Italy

Mar 03: Prague Bike Jesus, Czech Republic

Mar 04: Leipzig Moritzbastei, Germany

Mar 05: Berlin Neue Zukunft, Germany

Mar 07: Stockholm Hus7, Sweden

Mar 08: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Mar 09: Goteborg Pustervik, Sweden

Mar 11: Copenhagen Ideal Bar, Denmark

Mar 13: Rotterdam Rotown, Netherlands

Mar 14: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 15: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands

Mar 17: Cologne Bumann & Sohn, Germany

Mar 18: Amiens La Lune Des Pirates, France

Mar 19: Luxembourg Rotondes, Luxembourg

Mar 20: Reims La Cartonnerie, France

Mar 21: Rouen Le 106, France

Mar 22: Brussels AB Club, Belgium

Apr 01: Bristol The Fleece

Apr 02: Southampton Papillion

Apr 03: Birmingham Castle & Falcon

Apr 04: Birkenhead Future Yard

Apr 05: Dublin Whelans, Ireland

Apr 07: York The Crescent

Apr 08: Leeds Brudenell

Apr 09: Glasgow Saint Lukes

Apr 10: Manchester Gorilla

Apr 11: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 12: Brighton Chalk

Apr 17: London Electric Brixton

Aug 09: Gunnersbury Park London